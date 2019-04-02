WDOWYCH, Olga Beloved wife to Walter Wdowych, adoring mother to Ihor. Olga was born in 1923 and married Walter in 1940 in Ukraine. Due to the political turmoil in Ukraine during WWII, they escaped with her parents, the Kashkiws and spent years in D.P. camps. They immigrated to Canada in 1948, worked hard and were successful. Olga worked at the Royal York Hotel and was a member of the Women's League at St. Josaphat's Church. Sadly missed by Danya Pankiw Schwartz and family. Visitation on Thursday, April 4th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cardinal Funeral Homes, 92 Annette Street (east of Keele). Funeral Mass on Friday, April 5th at 10 a.m at St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, 143 Franklin Avenue, followed by interment at Park Lawn Cemetery (2845 Bloor Street West, Toronto).
Cardinal Funeral Homes - Annette Chapel
92 Annette Street
Toronto, ON M6P 1N6
(416) 762-8141
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2019