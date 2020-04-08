|
GERARDI, Olimpia (nee TESOLIN) November 17, 1924 – April 5, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Olimpia Gerardi on April 5, 2020, at the age of 95. She will be reunited with her "tesoro" Gino who predeceased her in 1998 and her late son. She will be missed immensely by her son, Eros and her adoring granddaughters, Olivia (Matthew Riccio) and Erica (Anthony Zambri). She was a proud great-grandmother to Joseph, Julian and Noemi. She will be missed by her sisters Dina Roncadin (late husband Lino) and Egle Ceolin (William), sisters-in-law Nella (late brother Dino Tesolin) and Pia Bolzon (late husband Primo), brothers-in-law Adriano Gerardi (late wife Luigina), Alfredo Gerardi (Mariucci) and the late Antonio Gerardi (late wife Adele). We extend heartfelt gratitude to Zarah Abitong, Elmira Edano and Melinda Constantino who have been devoted caregivers to Olimpia and who helped us fulfill her wishes of being cared for at home. We are forever grateful to Dr. Gary Liss (Family Physician) for his many years of dedicated and compassionate care. We would like to recognize Dr. Darren Kagal and his team for their diligent care and continuous belief in Olimpia's strength. There are countless memories that we will hold dear. We will forever treasure her sense of humour, creativity, honesty, words of wisdom and love for the little things. She had a way of making simple moments special. A private service will be held due to current circumstances. If so desired, donations in memory of Olimpia can be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2020