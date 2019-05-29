TOFFOLI RECH, Olimpia Luisa 1937 - 2019 With great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear mother Luisa Toffoli Rech. God called on Luisa on Monday, May 27, 2019 and she passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 58 years, Gino. Loving mother of Claudio (Connie) and Nadia (Remo Zadra). Cherished Nonna of Erica, Matthew, Luca and Davide. Predeceased by her loving brother Elso. Luisa will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and friends. Family and friends will be gathering at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St.), Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave.), Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Prospect Cemetery (1450 St. Clair Ave. West.). May she rest in peace.

