BEAN, Olive Annie Edith 1925 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Daughter of the late Albert and Annie Hutton, loving wife of the late Robert, mother of the late Gary (Laurie), David (the late Mary Lou), Brian and Ron (Val). Grandmother of loving grandchildren Mike, Chris, Jesse, Nikki and Justin. The family wishes to extend kindest regards to the Topaz team at Chester Village for all their help. Special thanks to mom's personal caregiver, Cheryl for her exceptional care. Family and friends are invited to visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Rd., 416-266-4404, on Tuesday, September 10th from 2-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home on Wednesday, September 11th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the or Parkinson Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 9, 2019