Olive HASLAM

HASLAM, Olive (nee COX) December 21, 1921 - November 24, 2019 Passed away peacefully in Etobicoke, with family by her side. Loving mom of James (Joan), Robert (Barb) and Marilyn. Loving sister of Grace. Cherished Grandma of Kelly (Brian), Bill, Kim (Rob), Tara, Shane (Chantal), Michael (Susan) and Holly. Olive was a loving great-grandma of 13 and great-great-grandma of 2 and will be remembered by many extended family and friends. Friends may call Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (south of the QEW), Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of the Chapel Service at 11 a.m. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the Toronto Humane Society or the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences can be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 27, 2019
