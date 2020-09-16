OUELLETTE, OLIVE JOY (LULU) (nee BAKER CHAMPAGNE) May 13, 1926 - September 12, 2020 It is with deep sadness and much love we announce the loss of our beautiful 94 year old mother/granny Joy Ouellette at Humber River Hospital, on September 12th. Mom was born in Phillip's Head, Newfoundland and moved to Ontario in her late teens where she lived her entire adult life but part of her heart always remained in Newfoundland. In her final days mom said she had a good long life and was ready to leave. Predeceased by the love of her life George, she leaves behind her much-loved children Eddie (late Brenda), Kenny (Joy), Patsy (Marcel), Sheila, Steve (Rose), the late Joe (Lorna), Marie (Bob), Linda and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom was a kind, caring, loving and forgiving person who taught us that unconditional love is all that matters. Her positive outlook on life was contagious and touched us all. Rest In Peace mom, your job here is done, we'll meet again! Due to COVID restrictions, a private family burial will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough, on Saturday, September 19th at 1:45 p.m. Mom was a true believer in helping others, as an expression of sympathy, please consider random acts of kindness towards others, mom would love that. Love you always mom/granny.



