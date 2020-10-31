PARKER, OLIVE KATHLEEN Passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 90, at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her loving husband William Lorne Parker and will be sadly missed by her daughter Lorna, son Grant (Linda), grandchildren Brittany (Conor), Alyssa (Dave), Nicholas (Emily) and great-grandchildren William and Gracie. The family would like to thank the Staff at Southlake Hospital for their care and compassion during Olive's hospital stay. There will be no funeral service at this time. However, condolences can be made online at Marshall Funeral Home in Richmond Hill – www.marshallfuneralhome.com
