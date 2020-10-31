1/
OLIVE KATHLEEN PARKER
PARKER, OLIVE KATHLEEN Passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 90, at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her loving husband William Lorne Parker and will be sadly missed by her daughter Lorna, son Grant (Linda), grandchildren Brittany (Conor), Alyssa (Dave), Nicholas (Emily) and great-grandchildren William and Gracie. The family would like to thank the Staff at Southlake Hospital for their care and compassion during Olive's hospital stay. There will be no funeral service at this time. However, condolences can be made online at Marshall Funeral Home in Richmond Hill – www.marshallfuneralhome.com.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
