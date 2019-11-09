REA, Olive Mae (nee COWTON) It is with great sadness the Rea family announces the passing of Olive on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Matt Rea. Loving mother of Matt (Bruna), and Mark. Cherished grandmother of Emily (Wally), Neil, and Danielle (Matt). Adored great-grandmother of Henry and Ivy. Dear sister of Shirley White, Deanna Maltby and the late Bobby, Jimmy, Arnold, and Rick Cowton. Olive will be lovingly remembered by her sisters-in-law Geraldine and Valerie. Treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. At Olive's request a private family funeral will take place at a later date. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Etobicoke Humane Society would be appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019