BULLOCK, Olive Merle 1926 - 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Olive Bullock on July 16, 2019. Loving wife of the late Norman Bullock for 67 years. She will be greatly missed by her children Lynda (Alan), Sue (Gary), Glenn (Mona) and Brad. Proud grandmother to Jennifer (Nelson), Nadine (Mark), Matthew, (Ash), Christopher, Mark, Scott (Brittany), Jonathan and Nicole. Loving great-grandmother to Olivia, William, Lauren and Vera. Family was everything to Olive. She delighted in family gatherings and baking pies for them. She also loved lawn bowling and a rousing game of euchre. Olive began working at 16 as a switchboard operator at Bell in downtown Toronto, a position she later returned to and retired from at Eaton's Sherway Gardens. She also enjoyed working at the Queensway Music Centre including giving out Chum Charts at the height of Beatlemania. The family would like to thank the staff at Erin Meadows and nursing staff at Credit Valley Hospital for their wonderful care. Visitation for Olive will take place on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service in the Chapel at 11:30 a.m. at Oakview Funeral Home (56 Lakeshore Rd. W., Oakville). Donations in Olive's name may be offered to the Credit Valley Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at



