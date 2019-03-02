WHITE, Olive Pearl (nee GILLINGHAM) Originally from Ochre Pit Cove, NL, Mom passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a short stay at Humber River Regional Hospital. Born on November 1, 1927, she was in her 92nd year. Mom would want us to point out that due to a mistake when she was registered, her real birth date was November 17, 1927. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Irving, her brother Angus, sister Florence, sister-in-law Bertha and brother-in-law Scott. She is survived by her daughters Donna and Marlene. And Mom, see we didn't put you in a nursing home! Private arrangements have been made. Donations to any Alzheimer Society or Humber River Regional Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019