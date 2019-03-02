Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive Pearl WHITE. View Sign

WHITE, Olive Pearl (nee GILLINGHAM) Originally from Ochre Pit Cove, NL, Mom passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a short stay at Humber River Regional Hospital. Born on November 1, 1927, she was in her 92nd year. Mom would want us to point out that due to a mistake when she was registered, her real birth date was November 17, 1927. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Irving, her brother Angus, sister Florence, sister-in-law Bertha and brother-in-law Scott. She is survived by her daughters Donna and Marlene. And Mom, see we didn't put you in a nursing home! Private arrangements have been made. Donations to any Alzheimer Society or Humber River Regional Hospital would be appreciated.

