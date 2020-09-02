1/1
OLIVE ROBERTA BOADWAY
BOADWAY, OLIVE ROBERTA (nee JOHNSON) January 6, 1922 - August 28, 2020 Beloved wife of the late Harold Boadway (2004). Dear mother of Ted (Nancy), Cheryl (David deceased 2013), Mike (Donna), Paul (Ruth) and predeceased by daughter, Christine (2018). Grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of nineteen. She was a strong and passionate person who, when necessary, was willing to give advice, always from a heart of love and compassion. Olive and Harold served in church ministries throughout Ontario for 42 years. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Parkview Mennonite Home, Stouffville, for the wonderful care she received over many years. Memorial donations may be sent to Parkview Mennonite Home Stouffville, or the Mennonite Central Committee.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
