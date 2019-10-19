RULE, OLIVE (nee RITCHIE) It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of our mother, Olive, in her 91st year. Olive has been reunited in heaven with her husband Sydney, her parents and her siblings. Olive lived her life with grace and passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2019, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Lisa (Jim), son Ryan, grandchildren, Shannon (Justin) and Matthew, great-grandchildren, Blake, Cadence, Autumn, Ivy and Harmony, and her extended family. A private funeral was held October 17th at Newediuk Funeral Home, followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery. Our lives were enriched by 90 years of your love and care mum and we will miss you.

