RILEY, Olive Sarah Yvonne (nee McGUIRE) I am now with those I loved, awaiting those I love Olive Sarah Yvonne Riley (née McGuire), aged 93, passed away in Burlington, Ontario on November 26, 2020 after a brief illness. Her family was from New Brunswick, but she was born April 18, 1927 to James Leo and Loretta (née Morrissey) McGuire in Montreal. She attended St. Dominic's Academy elementary school, where she met her future husband Robert Clifford Riley ("Bobby" then, later "Bob"). She went on to D'Arcy McGee High School; she achieved excellent grades throughout her education, and she kept the report cards to prove it. Her favorite recollection of high school was the "missing link" story, which went as follows. "At the time, evolution was frowned upon in Catholic schools. One of the nuns teaching the subject at her high school was a 'homely, monkey-faced' woman. She would say 'You never saw anybody that looked like a monkey, did you?' And the class roared." During high school, Olive worked at Bingo Night, where she earned 50¢ that paid for "movies and Cokes". When "Casablanca" was released in 1942, 15-year-old Olive went to see it 7 times. She was a particular fan of Paul Henreid, especially in the film "Now, Voyager". She played hooky once in her life, to go to the movies. She got caught when a cleaning woman found her books stashed in the bathroom at Eaton's, and called the school. After high school, she attended St. Mary's School for Nursing, where she met many of her lifelong friends. She graduated in 1948, and worked at St. Mary's Hospital for 6 months, then at Herbert Reddy Memorial Hospital for 2 years. She married Bob Riley on September 16, 1950 in St. Dominic's Church, and stopped working in June 1951 when she was 6 months pregnant with her first child. In 1974, Olive returned to nursing on the obstetrics floor at St. Mary's, using her experience as a mother and nurse to teach new mothers how to care for their infants. She retired for good in 1990. Olive had talent as a seamstress; she had made her own wedding dress. In retirement, Olive spent much time sewing and knitting articles for her children and grandchildren. She was also an excellent cook, and was renowned for her spaghetti sauce and hamburger soup. After moving to the Toronto area in 2002, she made clothing articles for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Mt. Sinai Hospital. She also drove seniors to and from an elderly day care center run by the Victorian Order of Nurses. Her beloved husband Bob died in February 2010. Olive leaves behind 5 children (and 14 grandchildren): Robert (wife Ann, children Saskia and Sara), Brian (wife Barb, and children Krista, Jessica and Breanna), David (wife Tracy, children Todd, Keith, Devyn, Austin, Brennan and Madigan), Maureen (husband Andrew, and children Sullivan and Bailey), and Barbara (husband Doug, and son Riley). Olive and Bob once said that the most rewarding thing about being parents was "seeing our children happy in life". Their children would like everyone to know they succeeded. Under current circumstances, the funeral will be held privately, with a celebration of life for family and friends when the pandemic permits. Those who wish to contribute to a charitable organization in Olive's name are directed to Sleeping Children Around the World (scaw.org
), where "100% of bedkit donations go to bedkit contents".