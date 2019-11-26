GROMACKI, OLIVE VERA Peacefully at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, Olive Vera Gromacki, in her 104th year, beloved wife of the late Charles Gromacki. Loving mother of Stephen and his wife Barbara Gromacki. Proud grandmother of Derek, Mara and her husband Kevin Vande Beek. Cherished great-grandmother of Brady and Nathan. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends around the world. A Celebration of Life will be held in Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Saturday, November 30th at 11 o'clock. Followed by a reception at the funeral home. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 26, 2019