YOVORSKY, Olive (Olga) (nee PASOWYSTY) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Olive (Olga) Yovorsky, in Toronto on February 14, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved wife to Walter for 57 years. Loving mother to Diane (Franco) and Christine (Alex). Exceptional Baba to Andrew, Peter and Matthew. Predeceased by parents, Michael and Helen and brother, Jim. She will be greatly missed by sister Virginia (Richard), sister-in-law Pat (Uwe), brother-in-law Mike (Marian) and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held on February 19, 2020, with burial at Park Lawn Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020