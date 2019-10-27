Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oliver Ian ORMROD. View Sign Obituary

ORMROD, Oliver Ian December 17, 1938 - October 25, 2019 Passed away in Scarborough, Ontario, on October 25, 2019 at the age of 80 years, after succumbing to the ravages of lung disease. He was the devoted husband and best friend of Margaret Lynne (McLay), whom he believed was a hero, a joy to be seen and to be with, and a great lover and love. Ian was predeceased by his first wife, Audrey Stafford. He was the dear father of Caroline (Denby), Gillian (Wyett), Oliver and Johnathan. He is also fondly remembered by nine grandchildren, who benefited from his love of reading and understood the importance of avoiding contact with his gouty toe. Ian was a founding partner of Fuller Jenks Landau (now Fuller Landau LLP) Chartered Accountants; CFO, Caruscan Corp.; as well as sole practitioner of his CA practice. He will be sorely missed for his encyclopedic mind, encompassing a wide range of subjects, his wicked sense of humour, and immeasurable kindness and generosity. A special thank you to Dr. Mervyn M. Jackson for his kind, compassionate and professional care of Ian and his family for over 31 years, and to the 6th floor Palliative Care Team at Scarborough General Hospital who helped make his final journey a comfortable one. No Funeral Service is to be held; however, a Celebration of Life will be arranged for family and friends. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the CNIB, AA or to a charity of your choice.



