It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of Dr. Oliver Robert Bosso, age 91 years, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, on July 18, 2020.



He is survived by his wife Elaine Bosso (nee Whittaker-Nascimento), and his four children, Rosemary (Brian), Susan (Wayne), Ann (Sam) and John (Jessica), along with ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Mary Morrison.



He was born in Oakland, California on May 1, 1929. He studied Civil Engineering at Stanford University, and later he completed his MBA. Upon graduation, he did his two-year military tour of duty with the US Air Force (USAF) at George Air Force Base, in California. Upon his honourable discharge from the USAF, he began his engineering career with General Electric. His job brought him to Toronto working with the General Electric Company, Light Division. In Toronto, he met and then married Mary Morrison in 1961. They had four children. He was an active member of the Kingsway Baptist Church community.



In 1973, he made a career change and completed his Master of Divinity degree at McMaster University in 1976. He went on to complete a second master's degree and then his PhD in Psychology from the University of Toronto, completing his doctoral thesis in 1985.



He worked as the child psychologist at Bloorview Children's Hospital in Toronto, and finished his career doing assessments in private practice.



In January 2002, he married Elaine Whittaker-Nascimento and they enjoyed 18 ½ years together. They enjoyed travel throughout the United States and Europe.



Throughout his life, he enjoyed his family, as well as other pursuits including: camping, canoeing, travel, baseball, reading and American politics.



