SARRACINI, OLIVIA ROSA Suddenly on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Downsview, Ontario, in her 18th year. Precious daughter of Carla Zucchero Sarracini and Aldo Sarracini and adored sister of Andrew and Julia. Treasured youngest grandchild of Pearl and the late Charlie Zucchero and the late Rosa and Frank Sarracini. Loved niece of Mary Jo and Ed Cartwright, Joe Zucchero, Jim Zucchero and Holly Watson, Tina and Johnny Ingram, Pat and Fran Sarracini, Mary and Joe Malvaso and Enza and Joe Lombardi. Dearly loved and missed by many cousins, high school friends and families in the community. Passionate about life, social justice issues and the world around her, Olivia had a profound influence on others during her time with us. She was intelligent, sweet, caring and thoughtful. Olivia was an outstanding student, most recently at Loretto Abbey and she looked forward to beginning her studies at Carleton University in the fall. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will take place and Olivia will be laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery in Toronto. The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the first responders who assisted, the nursing and medical staff of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, friends and the entire community for the outpouring of love, prayers and support. If desired, donations in Olivia's memory may be made to ME to WE (https://www.metowe.com/) or Kids Help Phone (https://kidshelpphone.ca/). Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bernardo Funeral Homes Dufferin Chapel. Online condolences may be made through www.bernardofuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.