ARLIDGE, OLIVIA RUTH (RUTHIE) Born March 9, 1934 Died December 22, 2019 Ruth Purcell Olivia Ruth Died peacefully in the presence of her loving daughter after a day full of sunshine setting in pink and purple hues on the horizon, with Venus shining brightly in the evening sky. Olivia was pure love, true beauty and gracious kindness. Married to her first love Stanley Joseph Purcell who inscribed the wish "Forget me not" inside her wedding band. She was by his side as he struggled with Alzheimer's at the end of his life. Cherished by many friends, deeply loved by her children Martin (Lee), Cheryl, Chris and to be greatly missed by her beloved grandchildren Jay, Nathan "Nate" and Alexis. She touched the lives of everyone she met with her amazing smile, positive personality, interesting stories and incredible insights. Olivia/Ruthie was a lot of fun to be with, an intuitive, supportive, caring friend who found charming ways to remind you she loved you. She helped many people. A gifted, accomplished artist, designer and entrepeneur whose creativity inspired projects that benefitted every community where she worked and lived. She laid the foundation for her children to grow respect and love for all animals that we share the planet with, by allowing them to bring home injured or lost pets and wildlife, who were welcomed and happily rehabilitated. A great hockey mom (sometimes in high heels) for her 2 sons, long before mini vans were invented. An undeniable, lifelong Leafs Fan, waited 10 years for season tickets. She enthusiastically shared many memorable games with friends and family. While in the Miss Red Feather beauty pageant, her photo was taken with hockey player George Armstrong and coach King Clancy. This hung in Maple Leaf Gardens from 1953 until the last game, which she attended with Chris, who recalls it was always fun to stop to see it together. Such an animated fan, she had a little dance she did when they got a winning goal and you didn't need to be watching, to know the score from the next room. She never missed a game in 65 years and chatted plays on the phone with Martin. With a grandfather who was a world famous classical musician, her father playing the piano in the home, her husband and a son who played the guitar for her, rock-n-roll in her heart, rhythm in her soul, she loved all kinds of music. Charitable donations in her memory can be made to: Regent Park School of Music for Children, 416-364-8900, (rpmusic.org). "Let the wind take what's left and think about me on the next full moon." - Olivia Her ashes to be scattered by family in places she loved. Olivia's spirit will dance in the moonlight and our hearts. Find that surfboard mom and catch a forever wave. Go Leafs Go
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 10, 2020