SAPTEL, Olivia (nee PINTO) 1937 - 2020 Our mother passed away peacefully, at 10:45 p.m., on April 12, 2020, at the Toronto General Hospital after complications from diabetes and Alzheimers Disease. She is survived by her children Brian (predeceased, 2017), Bert, Frank, Brenda (Ron) and Barbara (Doug). She also leaves behind grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two siblings. She was born in Karachi, Pakistan, of Goan parents. She raised five children alone and remained a Catholic to her final days. The family wishes to acknowledge the care given to her for 10 years by Fudger House, and also the superlative staff at the Toronto General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.alzheimer.ca or to www.diabetes.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.