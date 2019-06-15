BUTCHART, Ollwyn May Sarah Passed away peacefully on January 2, 2019 at the age 84. Beloved wife of the late Peter William Butchart. Loving mother of David and Jaylene (Ann Fillmore). Cherished grandmother of Alison and Kelly Garcia. Dear sister of Roy John (Linda). Much loved aunt of Evan John and Beth Webb. A Service to Celebrate Ollwyn's Life will be held at Richview United Church, 149 Wellesworth Dr., Toronto, ON, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12 noon. Visitation one hour prior at Church. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019