GARVEY, OLM, SISTER CLARICE Died on April 1, 2019 at Providence Healthcare after a lengthy illness. Predeceased by parents Thomas and Rose Ann (Killeen), sisters Carmel, Bernice Corrigan, Grace (Sisters of Providence), Mary Burke and Frances Randall and brothers Matthew (Redemptorist Brother), John, Joseph and Angus, Clarice is greatly missed by sister Clare Hawkes, brother Reg, many nieces and nephews and her sisters in the Congregation of Our Lady's Missionaries who hold grateful memories of her faith, humour and commitment to mission. Clarice was born in Mayo, Quebec, attended school in Mayo and Buckingham, Quebec and Immaculata High School in Ottawa. After entering Our Lady's Missionaries in 1950 Clarice studied nursing at Hotel Dieu Hospital in Cornwall, Ontario before being assigned to her first mission in Maizuru, Japan. Clarice also served in Kyoto, Japan, Vietnam and Brazil and as congregational leader of Our Lady's Missionaries from 1991 to 1999. Her last mission outside of Canada was in the Northeast of Brazil where she accompanied communities of landless farmers in their peaceful and courageous efforts at land reform. A prayer service will be held at Presentation Manor, 61 Fairfax Crescent, Scarborough, Ontario, on Friday, April 5th at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Presentation Manor chapel on Saturday, April 6th at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SISTER CLARICE CLARICE GARVEY OLM.
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
(416) 924-1408
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2019