PEARSON, OLWIN MARIA NORVELLE Olwin Maria, 67, passed away on September 24, 2019, after a long and private battle with cancer, in Oakville. Cherished daughter of the late Olwin Donnell. Most loving mother of Bronwyn Williamson. Olwin was one of a kind and anyone lucky enough to know her was blessed. She was the most selfless, kind and loving mother who devoted her life to her beloved daughter, Bronwyn. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019