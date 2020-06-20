OMAR MUHANNAD KHARBUTLI
KHARBUTLI, OMAR MUHANNAD Age 83 years. It is with sadness that we announce his passing on Friday, June 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Fatina. Father of Yara and Rani. Grandfather of Lucy and Scarlett Moschitto and Sophia and Jad Kharbutli. He guided us with his wisdom, kindness and humour as a dedicated husband, father, friend and mentor. He missed Fatina dearly after she passed and continued to find joy in the everyday moments despite the grief. Omar and his smile will always be missed.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
