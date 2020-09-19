FINES, ONA MINOTA Ona Fines passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Chartwell Aurora in her 106th year. She was predeceased by Lorne in 1981, her beloved husband for 44 years. Although we are saddened by her passing, she lived a meaningful, productive life as the matriarch of her family and an active member of her community. Ona was predeceased by her sisters, Audrey Meek (Milburn), Ruth Davis (Ken) and her brothers, Cecil Pinder (Marjorie, Hilda) and Ken Pinder (Muriel). She will be sadly missed by her children, Grace (late William), Eric (Loretta), Harold (Natalie) and Edward, her grandchildren, Ann, Glenn, Pauline, Carie, Greg, Robert and Leslie, her fourteen great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks are extended to the team on G2 at Chartwell Aurora for the love and care they extended to our Mom. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic if you wish to visit the family at the funeral home an appointment needs to be made to attend the memorial visitation. Please contact Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford by phone (905-775-3335 or 1-800-209-4803) after Friday, September 18, 2020 to book a time to visit with the Fines family on Thursday, September 24, 2020. A private memorial service will be held followed by a burial of ashes at Newmarket Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, in Ona's memory, donations may be made to the Bradford United Church or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com