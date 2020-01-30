|
|
LOPREIATO, ONOFRIO God called Onofrio (Fred) Lopreiato on January 28, 2020 at the age of 71. He will forever be missed and loved by his wife Caterina and his children Paola (Basilio) and Frank (Gabriella). Cherished son of Teresa (predeceased Paolo). He will always be remembered by his siblings, Elisabetta, Paolo and Francesco. Loving grandfather to Jessica, Maddilyn, Gianfranco, Marcanthony and Alessandra. Onofrio will be held dear in the hearts of all of his nieces, nephews, family and friends. A man that made many dreams come true because of the courage he had to pursue them. The proud founder of Shoeless Joe's who was well respected by all the individuals that had the pleasure of knowing him. A grand man with a heart of gold! Relatives and friends are welcomed to The Bernardo Funeral Homes, 2960 Dufferin St., on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2 – 9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial in St. Clare of Assisi Church, 150 St. Francis Ave., Woodbridge, Ontario, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment in Westminster Cemetery. If desired a donation may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 30, 2020