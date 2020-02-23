|
|
BARTLETT, Ora Hope June 1, 1926- February 18, 2020 Peacefully, at Michael Garron Hospital, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband, Eric. Loving mother of Alan and Debra. Will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Evan and Rachel, and her great-grandchildren, Reid and Rosalie. Relatives and friends will be received at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 2570 Danforth Avenue, on Monday, February 24th, from 7 to 9 p.m. Service to be held in the Giffen-Mack Chapel, on Tuesday, February 25th, at 1 p.m. Interment will take place in Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by her family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2020