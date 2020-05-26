TOPLITSKY, ORIAN It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Orian Toplitsky, beloved wife of the late Max Toplitsky, on Saturday, May 23, 2020, one day before her 93rd birthday. Orian is survived by her children Faegi (Michael), and Arrol (Maggie) in England, Orian is also survived by her grandchildren, Lainie (Brian), JB (Mina) and Zach (Taylor) all of Toronto and Beshlie (Phil) and Verity (Frank) of Buckinghamshire, England. Her 6 great-grandchildren, Marlowe and Hazel, Amelia and Ramona of Toronto, as well as Beck and Kit of England, were a constant source of nachas for Orian and nothing gave her more delight than hearing of their antics. Orian was a woman of extraordinary beauty and charm who delighted in the achievements of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the one standing and applauding at performances, recitals and graduations. Travel, dinners out, theatre and movies were great passions of Orian and Max and they loved enjoying these with their friends Sharron and Harry and Ettie and Jack. Weddings, Bar Mitzvahs and other life milestones were always celebrated together as well. Orian enjoyed a long and successful career as a Medical Secretary to Dr. Henry Himel and others. There, she established lifelong friendships with her colleagues Fini and Marie and together they enjoyed opera, elegant dinners and fine wines. Orian's family would like to acknowledge the outstanding care and support that was provided by Carol, Elsa and Mary Ann. They went to the ends of the earth for her and are greatly saddened by her loss. Special thanks go to Dr Martin Shack for his many years of devoted care to both Orian and Max. A modified funeral service was held on Monday, May 25, 2020. Shiva will be observed privately. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.



