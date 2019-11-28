DEMERS, ORIEN JOSEPH HENRI July 1, 1920 - November 26, 2019 Peacefully passed away at St. Joseph's Health Centre, in his 100th year with his children by his side. Loving husband of the late Annette (Deschamps), survived by his loving children who cherished him, Jeannette Thomas (Norman - deceased), Yvon (Betty), Gerard (Cathy), Patricia Demers (Terry) and Donna Kelly. Adored by his grandchildren, Jeannine Young (Ron), Neville Thomas (Kerry), Sharlene Maietta (Chris), Derek Demers (Nicole), Dawn McLeod (Brad), Shannon Cook (Kevin), Dustin Sardinha (Rochelle), Lindsay Sardinha (Anthony), Ryan Sardinha and his great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Jeanne, Emilie, Koen, James, Sarin, Nathan, Raea, Phillip, Sophie, Isabel, Marlo, Jacquelene, Chloe, Cameron, Celeste, Timothy, Aria, Audrey, Hailey and Wyatt. Visitation will be at G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Toronto, on Thursday, November 28th from 2–4 and 7–9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 29, at 12:00 p.m., at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 277 Park Lawn Rd., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. "A father leaves his mark in the world with the love he gives his children".

