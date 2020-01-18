|
|
ADAMO, ORLANDO Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, after a brief stay at the McCall's Centre for Continuing Care, a few weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. Beloved husband of Diana for 62 years; devoted father to Alfred (Janette) and Marc (Idalia); much loved grandpa of Jonathan, Daniel and Diana and great-grandpa of Anna Grace and Moses; dear brother of Giovanni, in Italy. Orlando was born in the Province of Udine, Italy, on January 28, 1928, to parents Massimo (Adamo) and Emma (Macoratti). He lived for two years in the pre-war years in the outskirts of Paris. He enjoyed a long career in the Hospitality industry, which took him to Switzerland, England, the United States and finally Canada. Serving as Butler to the 6th Earl of Ranfurly, Daniel Knox, at Hampden House in Buckinghamshire, England, he was unable to serve in the same capacity when the Earl was appointed to the Governorship of the Bahamas as that country would only allow local butlers to fill the position. He liked to tell us of the time at Hampden House, when Randolph Churchill, who was staying as a guest in an adjoining room to my father's, asked him if he could borrow his razor! At Hampden House he also had the honour of serving her Majesty Queen Mary. In Florida, he was under the employ of James Franceschini, the founder of Dufferin Paving. In Canada, Orlando worked at the Royal Canadian Yacht Club, the Old Mill and finally the Badminton & Racquet Club, among other clubs/restaurants. At the "B&R", where he was Head Steward, "Adam" as he was affectionately known, organized weddings, dinners, and other social events for such luminaries as PM Pierre Trudeau and Sir Edmund Hillary, as well for many of the scions of the Toronto Establishment. Here he was greatly liked and respected. Upon his retirement, Orlando and Diana became world travellers as evident from their voluminous photo albums and videos! Orlando also devoted much time to his grandchildren and his cherished vegetable garden. He also volunteered in the Surgical Dept. of the Queensway Health Centre for many years and as usher at Our Lady of Peace Church. Orlando was a highly upright man that was leavened by a unique brand of humour. He supported many causes for the disadvantaged, including the St. Vincent De Paul Society, the Scott Mission and the Salvation Army. The family is grateful to the Trillium Health Partners and Drs. Egier and Choi for the exceptional care that he received. Private family interment has already taken place. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at turnerporter.ca or turnerporter.permavita.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020