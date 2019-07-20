Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ORLANDO LAURIGNANO. View Sign Service Information Bernardo Funeral Home 2960 Dufferin Street North York , ON M6B 3S9 (416)-789-7661 Obituary

LAURIGNANO, ORLANDO September 10, 1926 - July 17, 2019 With sadness, we announce the passing of Orlando on July 17, 2019 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Dina for 69 years. Cherished father to Carmela (Franco), Mike and Brigitte. Proud and devoted Nonno to Dina, Michael and Christopher (Emily). His giant personality and intellect will be dearly missed by all his sisters, brothers, living and preceded, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and large contingent of nephews, nieces and relatives over many continents. Born in Luzzi, Cosenza, Italy and later settling in Canada, he leaves a legacy that will endure past his 93 years on earth. Relatives and friends are welcomed to the Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Sunday, July 21st from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Bernard de Clairvaux Church (1789 Lawrence Ave. W., east of Jane St.) on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens (1810 Albion Rd., at Hwy. 27). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Orlando may be made to the . He is now resting in eternal peace with his Lord and Saviour.



