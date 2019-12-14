SICILIANO, ORLANDO Originally of Paola Cosenza, Calabria, Italy and resident of Beamsville, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Palmarosa (nee Ioannoni, deceased September 19, 2008), much loved father of Annunziata (Nancy) and Eduardo Natale Siciliano and father-in-law of Michael Ramey and Crocifissa (Susie, nee Graci) Siciliano. Cherished grandfather of Rosa and Orlando Siciliano and much loved brother-in-law of Livia (Ioannoni) Astolfi. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 17th at 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. then again at 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service for Orlando, which will be held at: Tallman Funeral Home - Vineland Chapel, 3277 King Street, Vineland, Ontario L0R 2C0, on Wednesday, December 18th, commencing at 11:00 a.m. the service will be followed by entombment at: Pleasantview Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2250 Highway # 20 in Fonthill, Ontario L0S 1E6. A reception will follow at: Amici's Banquet and Conference Centre, 2740 Merrittville Highway, Thorold, Ontario L2V 4Y6. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Niagara in memory of Orlando Siciliano. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019