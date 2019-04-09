TURCO, ORLANDO Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, April, 6, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario at the age of 89. Beloved husband of 70 years to Filomena. Loving father of Joseph Turco and his wife Debra and Danny Turco and his wife Angie. Adored nonno of Carla and her husband Andy, Christopher and his wife Laura, Michael, Nicholas and Stephanie. Dear bis-nonno of Alexander and Isabella. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10th at Our Lady Queen of the World Catholic Church (10411 Bayview Ave.) at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., Thornhill). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2019