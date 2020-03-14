|
MOKS, Orvi Elisabeth (nee TEDER) Peacefully, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mountainview Residence, Georgetown, at the age of 85, after a five and a half year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved wife of the late Sulev. Loving mother of John (Rebecca) and Allan (Alison). Cherished grandma of Taylor and Kathryn. Dear sister of Harry Teder (Margaret) and loving aunt of Rein and Karin. Orvi was born in the city of Parnu, Estonia. Fleeing her homeland during WWII, she settled in Chicago, where she met the love of her life Sulev from Toronto. Moving with him back to Toronto in 1962, they built a new life together and brought two sons into the world. Orvi had a passion for reading, feeding her backyard birds, all while enjoying her Tim's double-double. She loved a good conversation with anyone walking by her house or in person, but most of all she will be remembered for her thoughtfulness and putting others needs before hers. A special thank you to the staff at Mountainview Residence for their loving care and support. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service in the Chapel on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020