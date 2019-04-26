Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ORVIL MYERS. View Sign Obituary

MYERS, ORVIL Longtime Oakville resident, passed away March 16, 2019, in Nelson, BC, at the age of 96, with his wife Florence, daughter Heather and friend Pat beside him. Orvil and Florence moved to the Kootenays in 2008, to be closer to Heather. He was a quiet, humorous man, who loved building and working with his hands. There will be no funeral service, but a reception was held March 29th, to appreciate his life. His career was mostly spent with Ontario Paper and at International Harvester as a heavy equipment mechanic and service supervisor; after he retired, he also taught briefly at George Brown College and in Grenada with a CIDA project to rebuild the airport there. His main passions were refinishing antiques and building the "cottage" at Meldrum Bay, Manitoulin Island. He and Florence also developed quite a collaborative system in stained glass work. He loved his dogs, hunting with his friends on Manitoulin Island, reading and his family. In his later years, he mastered computers and digital photography, along with his friend Ken. More can be seen about Orvil and condolences left at:

