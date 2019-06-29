Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ORWYN SYBIL SEARLES. View Sign Service Information Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3 (416)-293-5211 Obituary

SEARLES, ORWYN SYBIL (nee BANNISTER) 1932 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019, at Shepherd Lodge at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Ferdinand Searles. Loving mother of Patricia Mesidor (Michael), Trevor (Michele), Ian (Parry), Paul (Lana), Heather and predeceased by Adrian and Beverly. Cherished grandma to 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Orwyn will be fondly remembered by her many relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30th from 5-9 p.m. at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., (East of Kennedy Rd.), Scarborough. The Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, July 2nd, at Rosewood Church of the Nazarene, 657 Milner Ave., Scarborough, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Rd., Toronto. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Toronto.



