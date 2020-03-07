Home

PROKOPIW, Orysia (Elsie) Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the age of 97 years old, at her home in Toronto, surrounded by family. She was born in Tolstoi, Manitoba, to father Peter and mother Alexandria Galushka, then later moved to St. Thomas, Ontario and finally settled in Toronto. She will be greatly missed by her son Brian, her daughter Carolann Page and her grandchildren Matthew Prokopiw and Cassandra Lopes. Visitation will take place at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705) Monday, March 9th, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Panakhyda will be held at 7:30 p.m. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service at the cultural centre on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. The Orthodox Rite of Funeral will begin on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre (1280 Dundas St. W., Oakville). Burial will follow at St. Volodymyr Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
