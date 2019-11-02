ISAAC, Osborne Hollis Passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 89. Predeceased by his wife Valerie Claudette Isaac (2010). He will be dearly missed by his children, Hilda-Dawn and Steven, and fondly remembered by all of his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street (south of Steeles). Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 5th, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019