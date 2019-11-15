Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OSWALD (OSSIE) ALLELUIA. View Sign Service Information Simple Alternative Funeral Centre 1535 South Gateway Road Mississauga , ON L4W 5J1 (905)-602-1580 Obituary

ALLELUIA, OSWALD (OSSIE) Surrounded by his family, Ossie Alleluia passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019, at Trillium Hospital, Mississauga. He courageously fought Parkinson's Disease for over 19 years but it was his ever-loving heart that failed him. Ossie is survived by his beloved wife Shalini, son Arun, daughter Anita (David Ariaratnam), sisters Celine (Eddie Bracken), Sybil (Rakesh Patel) and sister-in-law Loretta. He was predeceased by his brother, Ivan. He will be fondly missed by his extended family and friends. Ossie's kind smile, sense of humor, talents, dance moves and hard work will forever be remembered by all. Visitation: Friday, November 15th 4-8 p.m. at The Simple Alternative Funeral Home, 1535 South Gateway Rd., Mississauga, ON L4W 5J1. Funeral Mass: Saturday, November 16th 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 2300 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W., Mississauga, ON L5L 3T6. Burial: Saturday, November 16th, following Funeral Mass at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, 6933 Tomken Rd., Mississauga, ON L5T 1N4. More information and memorial tributes can found at the Simple Alternative Mississauga website.

