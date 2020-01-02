|
|
SALINS, OSWIN THEOPHIL June 28, 1936 – December 30, 2019 Passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, surrounded by his family at the age of 83. Survived by his brother Joseph (Helen), nephews, Edward and Christopher (Sabrina), and niece Pramila, of Toronto. Sisters, Grace (Ratna) Anand, Felicia Karkada, Mavis Amanna and Beatrice (Manohar) Bangera and their families in India and the United States. The family wishes to express sincere thanks to the nurses and staff on the 4th floor at Fieldstone Commons for their care. Oswin was a dedicated educator, an avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan, a tennis enthusiast and a world traveller. His warmth and generosity will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (at Midland), on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5 – 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 4th, at Ebenezer United Church (5000 Steeles Ave. E.), at 10 a.m., with Visitation an hour prior. Interment Ebenezer United Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Holland-Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Centre would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 2, 2020