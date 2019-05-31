Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OSYPA BABIAK. View Sign Service Information Cardinal Funeral Homes - Annette Chapel 92 Annette Street Toronto , ON M6P 1N6 (416)-762-8141 Obituary

BABIAK, OSYPA March 19, 1928 - May 29, 2019 Osypa - mother, grandmother, homemaker, women's activist and wonderful singer. Passed away after a long battle with rheumatic heart disease, arthritis and dementia. In the town of Strij, in the Western Ukrainian province of Volyn, she was born to her father, Roman Trajt, a railway station timekeeper, and her mother Eva, a full time homemaker. the youngest of 16 children, eight of whom died before the age of 2, due to childhood infectious illnesses. In the wake of the Second World War, the family was largely scattered through Poland and Ukraine, some of the family evicted forcibly to Germany to make way for German soldiers taking on the Russian army - a time of much turmoil, uncertainty and disruption for a young girl in her teens. She emigrated, through the displaced persons camps in Germany in the wake of the Second World War, to Timmins in Northern Ontario, where she worked and saved as a live-in cleaning lady, housekeeper and cook, and brought her two aging parents to Canada. There, she met Stefan, the man she married, and together, they moved to Toronto, where they raised a family. While making a wonderful home for her family, she was active in Toronto's Ukrainian community, singing in the parish women's choir, contributing to and organizing bake sales and clothing drives, in the League of Ukrainian Catholic Women of Canada, where she served on the national executive and the magazine editorial board - realizing, in part, a childhood dream to become a journalist. Her volunteerism has been recognized both provincially and federally. For her family, Osypa created a wonderful home that was filled with the welcoming aroma of her cheese croissants and apple squares. Of all the wonderful things she provided us with, among them is music - our home was always filled with music, whether it was on the radio, on long play records and her own singing. And, despite financial shortages, she worked housework in other peoples homes while we were in school to help pay for our music lessons - and she allowed us to choose our instrument. The only requirement was that we practice. She imbued us with a sense of responsibility and commitment. Osypa is survived by her four children, Lesia (spouse Peter Jacyk), Theodore (spouse Emily), Bohdan (spouse Donna), and Taras (spouse Laurel), her grandchildren, Arianna, Nicole, Natalie, Adam, Daniel, Adrianna, Aaron, Jeremy, Alexandra and Mikhailo and her great-granddaughters Sophie, and Charlotte. We're very grateful for the mother-Baba we've had. She always had time to babysit her grandchildren, they always enjoyed being with their Baba. We are forever grateful for her love and practical support. She always had an open door to provide help and respite. People who know her and have known her feel fortunate to have crossed paths with her. She regaled her nursing home staff and peers with ribald stories and lively songs. Wherever she went and whomever she'd know, she left so much in her wake that was valued and good. Resting at the Cardinal Funeral Home, 92 Annette St., on May 31, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. with Panakhyda at 8 p.m. Funeral service to be held on June 1, 2019 at The Chapel of All Saints of Ukraine, 1280 Dundas St. W., Oakville at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at St. Volodymyr Cemetery.



