PIEROBON, Ovidio Peacefully at Humber River Hospital on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the age of 84. Dearly beloved husband of Bernardetta. Loving father of Paolo Pierobon and his wife Angela Stirpe, and Emanuela and her husband Roy Sorgo. Cherished Nonno of Cecilia, Christian, Melissa, Matthew and Michael. Dear brother of Rosi, Bruno and the late Lino of Italy, and the late Luigi of Toronto. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at All Saints Church, 1415 Royal York Road, on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment Glendale Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 4, 2019