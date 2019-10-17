Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OWEN FRANK ERVINE. View Sign Service Information Jardine Funeral Home 8 Princes' Street West Fenelon Falls , ON K0M 1N0 (705)-887-3130 Obituary

ERVINE, OWEN FRANK 1935 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Owen Ervine, in his 85th year, on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Beloved husband of Donna Ervine (nee Deacon) for 56 years. He will be greatly missed by his children Lynn (John), Tricia (Mark), and Darren (Susan). Cherished and much loved Granddad of Mackenzie, Jessie, Holly, Shane, Brett, Kyle and Erin. Dear brother of Warren. Owen was a talented artist as demonstrated in his career path as an Interior Designer and with his 20 years of singing with the Dukes of Harmony Barbershop Chorus. He found a tremendous amount of joy from spending time outdoors, whether it was boating, fishing, gardening, snowmobiling, or simply reading in the sun. He always enjoyed a great conversation, a good laugh and being surrounded by his family and friends. In celebration of Owen's life the family invites you to join them at St. James Anglican Church, 19 Bond Street East, Fenelon Falls, on Saturday, October 19th from 12 noon until the service in the sanctuary at 1 p.m. A reception will follow in the church hall. A special thank you to the LHIN coordinators, PSWs, Community Care Adult Program, and staff at Ross Memorial Hospital for Owen's special care. In lieu of flowers, please support Owen's passion for music by donating to

