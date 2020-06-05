OWEN HENRY PALMER
PALMER, OWEN HENRY Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Royal Victoria Hospital, in his 78th year. Dear father of Tracey (Gerald) and Shawn (Rebecca). Loving grandfather of Cherelle, Tye-Chelle, Sheldon, Sara (Ken), Breanna, Keira and Logan. Great-grandfather to Elijah. Dear brother to Joan (Ovide), and the late Paul (Kate). Predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Joan Palmer. Will be fondly remembered by special friends, Morris, Richard and George. Cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Association. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca Loving comments from Owen's family; Shawn - "Perhaps it is good to have a beautiful mind, but an even greater gift is to discover a beautiful heart. My father had both and will truly be missed." Tracey - "My Father, My Heart" Joan – "Owen was an exceptional man with an unconditional love for his family. Be at peace My brother. Forever in our Hearts."

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 5, 2020.
