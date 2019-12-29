P. BRYAN WALLIS

Obituary

WALLIS, P. BRYAN Passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019, at age 76. Missed by Barbara and all who knew and loved him. Affectionately known to many as "Pops", Bryan was a passionate local hockey coach for many years. Friends and family are welcome to celebrate Bryan's life at a casual tribute to be held on, Friday, January 3, 2020 between 6-9 p.m. at 7101 Branigan Gate, Unit 23, Mississauga. Please visit Bryan's Memorial web page at www.ecofuneral.ca

Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019
