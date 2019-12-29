WALLIS, P. BRYAN Passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019, at age 76. Missed by Barbara and all who knew and loved him. Affectionately known to many as "Pops", Bryan was a passionate local hockey coach for many years. Friends and family are welcome to celebrate Bryan's life at a casual tribute to be held on, Friday, January 3, 2020 between 6-9 p.m. at 7101 Branigan Gate, Unit 23, Mississauga. Please visit Bryan's Memorial web page at www.ecofuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019