1/1
JOHN RICHARD LUKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUKE, P. Eng, B.A.Sc., M.A.Sc., UofT, MBA, JOHN RICHARD October 27, 1937-August 31, 2020 Heartbroken, we say goodbye to our kind, brilliant and heroic husband, father and grandfather. Born in Toronto to Jean and Albert Luke, he passed peacefully at home in Florida with his wife of 55 years, Marion. Beloved father to Carolyn Ray of Toronto and Richard Luke of Brisbane, grandfather to Alyxandra, Tabetha, William and Thomas. He was Principal Engineer at Florida Power & Light and taught Economics at FIT. Our dad was our hero, friend, confidante, mentor, and teacher. We will love you forever, El Papa. He will be interred in Prospect Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved