Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for P. IRENE FIELD. View Sign

FIELD, P. IRENE Passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 at Bloomington Cove Care Community, Stouffville, in her 95th year. Predeceased by beloved husband Thomas Edward (Ed), daughter Jackie and son Jonathan. Mother to Bernice Field (Merlin Upton), grandmother to Dara Forward (Fred Trott and girls), Greer Forward, Candice Jacko (Flavio Silva) and Amanda Bishop. Great-grandmother to Rebecca Forward and Taya and Victor Silva. Born in Wales, Irene leaves behind much family in the UK. Irene loved to travel or spend time using her sewing machine. Former long-time member of Toronto's Dewi Sant Church where she was a member of the women's choir. A memorial service will be held at St. James Presbyterian Church, 6432 Main St., Stouffville, on May 4th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Schizophrenia Society of Ontario would be appreciated.

