ARTUSO, PALMIRO LORENZO With sadness, we announce the passing of Palmiro (Paul) on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in his 88th year. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Isabella. He will be dearly missed by son Alex, daughter Antonella and son-in-law Bill. Grandsons, William, Chase and Joseph will always cherish memories of their Nonno. Palmiro was born on March 15, 1931, in San Zenone Degli Ezzelini in Treviso, Italy. Growing up on a farm nestled in the foothills of the Alps, he formed a lifelong passion for gardening, wine making and Verdi operas. He came to Canada in his early 20s, settling in Toronto to raise a family. A fan of martial arts, through diligence, he became a 3rd-degree black belt and instructor in Taekwon-Do. He was proud to be a City of North York worker and always willing to lend a helping hand or take a spin around the dance floor to a bouncy tarantella. Palmiro was a longtime member of the Associazione Trevisani Nel Mondo and he and his wife spent many happy hours surrounded by friends. A visitation for family and friends will be held at DeMarco Funeral Home, at 8003 Weston Rd., Woodbridge, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. A mass will be held on Tuesda, February 25, 2020, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, 80 Shoreham Dr., at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Beechwood Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lung Association of Ontario or the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2020