IDE, Pam J. It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend Pam Ide in Toronto, on April l5, 2019 in her 70th year. She is survived by her brother Robert Arnold and his family of Winder, Georgia. Predeceased by her parents Ray and Shirley Arnold and brother Mark. Pam spent her working career in the banking industry including CIBC, Bank of Montreal and Bank of America. She was an accomplished artist and dog lover. Her friends and family will miss her warm, loving and jovial spirit. Interment has taken place at Beechwood Cemetery, Vaughan.

