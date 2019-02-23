BACKHOUSE, Pamela Ann (nee CROSS) September 28, 1927 - February 18, 2019 Appropriately on Family Day, February 18, 2019, Pamela Ann died surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by Colin Backhouse, she leaves behind her sister Rusty, children Julian, Miles (Elizabeth), Liz (Dan), Katie (Keith) and Sara (Vern), 16 grandchildren: Charles (Rosio), Kristin (Andrew), Michelle, Rosie, Felicity, Rowan, Shevaghn, Colin, Madeson, Simone, Nathan, Alex, Elyse, Paige, Pamela and Hannah and 4 great-grandchildren: Sophia, Nyla, Kingston and Gavin. She was a loving wife and mother, an actress and business partner. We see her swept up in Dad's loving arms as they begin to dance and sing – the party can finally begin! We will miss you dearly. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Erindale Anglican Church, 3041 Mississauga Road (corner of Dundas Street West), with visitation one hour before. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Shaw Festival, in memory of Pamela Backhouse and to the Trillium Health Partners Foundation, supporting Credit Valley Hospital, Gerontology Clinic. Online condolences may be made through turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019